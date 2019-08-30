Josh Widdicombe from TV’s The Last Leg hotfoots it to Derbyshire

Josh Widdicombe will be covering hot comedy topics of advent calendars, pesto and the closing time of his local park in his new live show Bit Much...

Best known for the award-winning Channel 4 show The Last Leg, he will be performing at Buxton Opera House on October 4.

He has copious broadcasting credits to his name including Have I Got News For You and QI.

Tickets £22.50. To check availability, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

