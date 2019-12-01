Kate Rusby tours new album Holly Head to Sheffield and Nottingham

Kate Rusby will be touring to Sheffield and Nottingham in support of her fifth Christmas album.

Titled Holly Head, the new realease features traditonal Yuletide music, self-penned songs and seasonal choruses from her native Yorkshire.

Kate said: “This music is all about singing together, singing with family, singing with those you love, singing with friends, singing with people you’ve never met but just happen to be standing to in a little pub on a hillside. Christmas is a time of year I absolutely adore because one can throw caution to the wind and stretch out those lungs.”

She will be performing at Sheffield City Hall on December 4 and at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on December 20.

Sheffield tickets cost £32.65, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk; Nottingham tickets cost £30.50, go to www.trch.co.uk.

READ THIS: Christmas tree festival at Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire Church.