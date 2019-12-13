Kids In America star Kim Wilde to perform at Devil's Arse Cavern in Castleton

Christmas is coming early for fans of Eighties chart star Kim Wilde who will be performing in Derbyshire.

The singer behind hits such as Kids In America and Chequered Love is bringing her Wilde Winter Acoustic show to the underground venue that is the Devil’s Arse Cavern, Castleton, on December 20.

Kim said: “I have never sung in a cave before but can’t wait. The acoustics and atmosphere must be quite wonderful. Shall I bring my big winter coat?”

The show will be composed of Kim’s much-loved hits such as You Keep Me Hangin’ On, Chequered Love, View From A Bridge, Cambodia, You Came and Four Letter Word as well as Christmas songs.

Kids In America was Kim’s debut single and was a worldwide smash-hit in 1981 paving the way for a recording career which has so far yielded 12 studio albums and in excess of 30 singles, bringing sales of 10 million and 20 million respectively.

Kim said: “Kids is a very special song, I know this every time we play it LIVE as the audience erupts ecstatically, its longevity doesn’t surprise me.”

In 1987 Kim teamed up with comedian Mel Smith to record Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree for Comic Relief – a song which is still played every December,. She said: “Making the video was huge fun; I always smile when I hear it as I sashay down the aisles in the supermarkets at Christmas!”

Kim sung to more than 125,000 people at Aintree during Michael Jackson’s Bad tour in 1988 and attracted hundreds of thousands of listeners in Vienna when she performed on the same bill as Billy Idol at the Donauinselfest in 2010.

Yet she feels that she has only come into her own as a performer in the last 15 years, spurred by the release of live album, Here Come The Aliens. Kim said: “With the success of ‘Here Come The Aliens’ I was inspired to bridge the past with the present, and showcase my amazing band.”

Details: Tickets £28.50. Call 0844 249 1000 or go to https://tinyurl.com/y65kjddp