KISS tribute band Dressed To Kill bring the hits to Chesterfield

Dressed To Kill - the world’s longest running tribute to KISS - celebrate their 29th anniversary year with a long-awaited return to Chesterfield.

They will be performing at Real Time Live this Saturday, October 19.

Bedecked in exact replica costumes of their role model’s KISSworld tour 2017 and with a newly recruited ‘Catman’ on the drums, the band will be raising the roof with a killer setlist of hits and classics.

Expect to hear crowd-pleasing favourites such as Crazy Crazy Nights, Love Gun, God gave Rock ‘n’ Roll to You II and God of Thunder.

Dressed To Kill have toured Europe, Scandanavia and Japan. They were invited by KISS co-founder Gene Simmons to be featured in his Rock School series to show pupils what a KISS show is like.

Tickets to see Dressed To Kill at Real Time Live cost £11. Go to www.wegottickets.com/event/479435.

READ THIS: Metallica tribute band to play at charity gig.





