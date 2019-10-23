Laughter is good for your health in John Godber’s play Gym & Tonic on stage in Chesterfield

A laugh-out-loud comedy, written and directed by Bouncers creator John Godber, will be staged in Chesterfield this week.

Gym & Tonic is set in a health farm where a couple attempting to fix their failing marriage try the patience of even the coolest therapist. When the sanctuary is broken, it’s not only the clients who need to lie back and relax.

John Godber has also written Scary Bikers, Teechers and Up N Under.

Tickets for Gym & Tonic cost £20.90, £19.90 (concessions) and £17.90 (child). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

