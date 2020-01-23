LeftyChris launches new album at sell-out gig in Wirksworth

Singer-songwriter LeftyChris will premiere his new album this weekend.

The Derbyshire musician, who is otherwise known as Chris Carr and the voice of Left Hand Drive, will headline a sell-out gig at the Coach House, Wirksworth, on Sunday, January 26.

His new album was recorded at The Foundry studio, Chesterfield, and follows solo debut long-player Humble Moon.

Accompanying himself on guitar, LeftyChris will showcase his songs at a charity show in aid of Macmillan and Cancer Research at the Victoria Club, Chesterfield, on February 21. This concert of acoustic soloists will include Jodie Rose, Anthony Fisher and Sophie Anna.

LeftyChris will play two high-profile events later in the year - Matlock Calling Festival at Matlock Meadows on May 1 and Dronfest at Cliffe Park, Dronfield, on August 8.

Chris Carr has been gigging with the band Left Hand Drive since 1996 and launched his solo career three years ago.

For more information, go to http://www.leftychris.uk or email: mr_chriscarr@hotmail.com