Lyn Paul stars in Blood Brothers at Derby Theatre

Smash-hit musical Blood Brothers is at Derby Theatre this week with Lyn Paul in the starring role.

Lyn, who found fame in the New Seekers, plays hard-up mum Mrs Johnstone who is forced to give up one of her twin babies for a better life. The boys grow up unaware of their blood ties and form an unlikely friendship before they are caught up in a vicious love triangle.

One of theatre’s favourite musicals, Blood Brothers features memorable songs such as Marilyn Monroe, Shoes Upon The Table, Easy Terms and Tell Me It’s Not True.

Blood Brothers opens in Derby Theatre tonight (Monday) with performances up to and including Saturday, October 19.

Tickets are priced from £20. To book, go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk. or call 01332 59 39 39.

READ THIS: Jazz aces O’Higgins and Luft announce tour dates