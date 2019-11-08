Multi award-winner An Inspector Calls will visit Derbyshire theatre

Stephen Daldry’s multi award-winning production of An Inspector Calls is heading for Derbyshire.

Seen by more than four million people worldwide, the classic thriller will be staged at Buxton Opera House from November 19 to 23.

Written by J.B. Priestley and set before the start of the First World War, An Inspector Calls dramatises the dangers of casual capitalism's cruelty, complacency and hypocrisy.

The story begins when the mysterious Inspector Goole calls unexpectedly on the prosperous Birling family home, shattering their peaceful dinner party with his investigations into the death of a young woman.

Christine Kavanagh, who plays Mrs Birling, said: "I play the wealthy matriarch of the family, she is rather imperious and intransigent and controlling, a class snob, and fiercely protective of her favourite and youngest child, her son Eric. Like all the family members in the play, she is taught a harsh lesson in a dramatic and terrifying way. The Inspector seems innocuous but is in fact ruthless and in him, Mrs Birling meets her match."

It's a role which Christine has played before. She said: "Great parts for women of a certain age are hard to find and this is a terrific role, she has some wonderful scenes with the Inspector and courtesy of the creative team of Ian McNeill set and costume designer, Rick Fisher's lighting and Stephen Daldry’s direction she has one of the best entrances in the theatre. Plus, her dress has to be seen to be believed."

Christine Kavanagh. Photo by Mark Douet

Inspector Goole is played by Liam Brennan who was awarded best actor at the Edinburgh Festival 2016 and has performed in Twelfth Night and Richard III at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

Tickets start at £30. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.