New venues and screenings added to this year’s Summer Nights film season across the East Midlands

Summer Nights has announced more film screenings and venues for the 2019 Outdoor Film Festival, which runs from July 4 to September 22 across the country.

A new venue, Derbyshire County Cricket Club, in Derby, has also been added to the programme.

The screenings are Dirty Dancing (12A) on Sunday, August 25, and The Greatest Showman (PG) on Monday, August 26.

Doors will be open from 6.30pm, and the film will start approximately 30 minutes after sunset.

Another addition to the programme, Quadrophenia (15) screens at Bolsover Castle on Thursday, July 25.

Quadrophenia, the mod classic loosely based on The Who’s rock opera, marks its 40th anniversary this year.

The screening is part of Film Feels: Obsession, a UK-wide cinema season, supported by the National Lottery and BFI Film Audience Network.

Summer Nights Outdoor Film Festival, now in its ninth year, has expanded to 21 locations across the country.

Presented by Derby-based arts centre and cinema QUAD on a giant inflatable screen, Summer Nights is the chance to enjoy a unique open-air cinematic experience at stunning heritage venues.

Tickets for the films are £15.50 for adults or £10.50 for those aged under 12, tickets for children aged under five years are free.

Tickets for group bookings of eight or more people are £12.50 for adults or £8.50 for those aged under 12.

The venues, dates and films include:

Kedleston Hall, Derbyshire: Friday, July 5, Bohemian Rhapsody (12A); Saturday, July 6, Ghost (12A), Sunday, July 7, Jaws (12A)

Bolsover Castle, Derbyshire: Thursday, July 25, Quadrophenia (15); Friday, July 26, Bohemian Rhapsody (12A); Saturday, July 27, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (PG); Sunday, July 28, Top Gun (12A).

Calke Abbey, Derbyshire: Thursday, August 1, Bohemian Rhapsody (12A); Friday, August 2, The Greatest Showman (PG); Saturday, August 3, Dirty Dancing (12A) Subtitled

Mickleover Sports, Derbyshire: Tuesday, August 13, Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Subtitled; Wednesday, August 14, A Star Is Born (15)

Hardwick Hall, Derbyshire: Friday, August 16, Pretty Woman (15); Saturday, August 17, Bohemian Rhapsody (12A); Sunday, August 18, The Rocky Horror Picture Show (15) Subtitled

Wollaton Hall, Nottinghamshire: Thursday, August 22, A Star Is Born (15) Subtitled; Friday, August 23, Bohemian Rhapsody (12A); Saturday, August 24, Labyrinth (U); Sunday, August 25, Purple Rain (15); Monday, August 26, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (PG)

Derbyshire County Cricket Club, Derbyshire: Sunday, August 25, Dirty Dancing (12A); Monday, August 26, The Greatest Showman (PG)

For more information or to buy tickets, you can click here see www.summernightsfilm.co.uk

Photo credit: Graham Lucas Commons