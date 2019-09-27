Nine bands play in Chesterfield to back Oasis guru’s Musicians Against Homelessness campaign

Oasis rock superstars guru Alan McGee is teaming up with bands in Derbyshire as part of the national Musicians Against Homelessness campaign to raise money for the charity Crisis.

A multi-band gig will be held at The County music bar in Chesterfield on Saturday, September 28.

Among the line-up are The Barratts, The Rooves, Cafe Aspen, Left Hand Lane (pictured), Prime, Air Drawn Dagger, Boats On The Ocean, Alpaca Factory and Marvin’s Revenge. All have waived their fee to back the campaign.

Local organiser, Louise Hinchliffe said: “I’ve been blown away with the talent we have performing, all coming together on one special day to support a great cause - helping to not only raise funds, but to highlight a very serious issue.”

Alan McGee said: “I am delighted that bands of this calibre want to be part of this campaign. The support in Derbyshire has been tremendous and inspirit, and it’s fantastic that so many quality bands have come forward. The show starts at 1pm. Tickets cost £5.50 when booked online. Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3ywqem3.

