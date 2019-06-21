Nottingham and Sheffield tickets now on sale for latest Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag tour

Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag have announced a new touring show, which will call in at Nottingham and Sheffield early year.

Dance Those Magical Movies will be at Sheffield City Hall on February 16 and then Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on March 1.

Tickets to see the nation’s favourite ballroom couple in action go on general sale from 10am on Friday, June 21.

The sensational production, filled with Hollywood glamour, is set to the music that made it big on the silver screen, including classics from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Singin’ In The Rain, The Wizard of Oz, through to songs from blockbusters such as The Greatest Showman and Moulin Rouge.

Featuring exquisite choreography and stunning costumes, ballroom dance stars Anton and Erin will be joined on stage by superb vocalist Lance Ellington, a dance ensemble and 23-piece concert orchestra under the baton of Richard Balcombe.

The show will, as ever, feature the very popular ‘Q and A’ section, providing some fun interaction with the audience.

Commenting on the tour, Anton Du Beke said, “Erin and I are delighted to be back with a fabulous new production Dance Those Magical Movies. We want to bring a red-carpet premiere performance to every venue, as connecting with the live audience is simply the best.”

Tickets went on sale from 10am on Friday, June 21, from the venues. You can also Click here for more or call the national ticket hotline on 0844 847 2319 (booking fees apply). Please note – 0844 calls will cost 7p per minute plus your network access charge.

