Oasis guru Alan McGee drums up support for homeless charity fundraiser - here's how your band can help

Bands are being urged to sign up for a gig which will raise money for homeless charity Crisis in an initiative spearheaded by Alan McGee who discovered rock supergroup Oasis.

The County music bar in Chesterfield is hosting a Music Against Homelessness (MAH) fundraiser in September as part of a nationwide campaign which Alan founded in 2016.

Louise Hinchliffe meets Bez from The Happy Mondays.

Rock and pop stars including Shaun Ryder, Cast, James, Dodgy and many more have got behind the cause. This year Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy’s Boyzlife, Scouting For Girls, The Hoosiers and Neville Staple Band are just a few of the artists who’ll be taking to MAH stages in support.

More than 1000 bands have played in excess of 500 MAH benefit gigs around the UK.

Louise Hinchliffe, who is volunteering as event manager for Musicians Against Homelessness, is looking for bands to play at the Chesterfield gig on September 28. She said: "We are hoping to start getting bands auditioned and in place as soon as possible."

She has secured Shaun Ryder's autobiography, which has been signed by Shaun and fellow Happy Mondays star Bez, as a raffle prize and is appealing for donations of good which can be raffled off for the cause.

Any bands who wish to audition or people offering raffle prizes should contact Louise on 07787 43328.