One man rises to the challenge of King Lear in Belper show

A one-man production of King Lear will be performed in Belper this weekend.

Armed with only a drum, a knife and a chair, the tragic trajectory of Lear’s demise is presented from the point of view of his long suffering and ever-loyal fool.

Oddbodies theatre company’s fast paced, funny and ultimately heartbreaking production will be presented at No 28. Belper, on Sunday, November 24.

Tickets £12.50. Buy online at https://tinyurl.com/sr8b7hk or from Time Again, King Street, Belper.

