Oye Santana play in Chesterfield on Woodstock 50th anniversary tour

Award-winning tribute band Oye Santana are playing in Chesterfield as part of their tour which celebrates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.

The band hit the Winding Wheel Theatre tonight (Saturday, September 28) where they will play hits such as Black Magic Woman, She’s Not There, Smooth, Maria Maria and Anywhere You Want To Go.

The Uk’s winner at the 2018 National Tribute Music Awards is honouring the golden jubilee of Woodstock which was the festival which catapulted Santana to fame.

As well as their UK tour, Oye Santana are also playing Woodstock-themed festivals in Belgium, Holland and Romania this year.

Tickets to see the band play in Chesterfield cost £22.90 and £20.80. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

READ MORE: Hear tribute band play Guns ‘n’ Roses hits in Chesterfield.