Patawawa premieres new single at Sheffield United’s first match back in the Premier League

Matlock’s indie pop/disco trio Patawawa premiered their new singles at half time at Sheffield United’s first match back in the Premiership,

Entitled That Guy, the single arrived this month and will be played at a couple of gigs.

Patawawa will be performing at The Leadmill, Sheffield, on September 19, at a show which will include music from their friends Tungz and Coco Don’t.

Two nights later they play in London with fellow Matlock artiste Karma Kid.

Picked by NME as ‘Ones to Watch in 2018’ before their debut EP had even been released, Patawawa have enjoyed an incredible 18 months, finding favour with everyone from BBC Radio DJs Huw Stephens, Tom Robinson and Lauren Laverne to Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown, who launched her new beauty product brand Florence this summer when she danced along to the band’s hit Patagonia.

This year’s festival season has seen Patawawa getting sunburned, being rained upon, playing main stages and impromptu parties alike.

For more details, go to www.facebook.com/patawawa

