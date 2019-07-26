Peak Voices are ready for one more concert on summer tour

Peak Voices round off their One Song More tour with a concert in Matlock this weekend.

On Saturday, July 27 they will be treating the audience at All Saints Church hall to songs from West End shows such as Blood Brothers, The Greatest Showman, Chicago, West Side Story and Les Misérables.

The singers will include Chris Blackshaw, Andrew Edwards, Gemma Flitter, Liz McKenzie, Nic Wilson, Lizzy Blades, Luke Clayton and Olivia Risley.

The summer tour has taken Peak Voices to Biggin, Barlow, Baslow and Crich where Peak Voices have been accompanied by Wendy Byrne, Chris Flint, Tom Atkins

and Dennis Tjiok.

Saturday’s concert starts at 7.30pm and a licensed bar will provide refreshments. Tickets cost £10. Book by calling 07539 560102 or 07575 900098 or email: peakvoices@gmail.com.