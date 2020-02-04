Pinocchio goes on adventures in Oddsocks Theatre's new show in Derby

The Adventures of Pinocchio performed by Oddsocks Theatre Company.
Derbyshire based theatre company Oddsocks Productions will stage a new show based on a classic tale.

The Adventures of Pinocchio has been written by Oddsocks artistic director Andy Barrow and will be performed at Landau Forte Theatre, Derby, on February 7 and 8.
Pinocchio is a tale about family, transformation and moraility. Dating back from 1881, the story has proved to be a versatile classic, accomplished by many authors and artists, from Carlo Collodi to Walt Disney.

Andy said: “Pinocchio is a universal story in the sense that it is about becoming a young adult and realising the qualities of a good human being. It’s relatable for a modern audience because they’ll be able to recognise some of the basic challenges which we face when trying to make our way in this world”.

Performances start at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. For tickets, call 01332 258328 or go to www.oddsocks.co.uk