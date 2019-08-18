Present Company live the high life in Grand Hotel - The Musical touring to Buxton and Derby

Derbyshire based Present Company will stage Grand Hotel - The Musical this month.

The provocative and beguiling work will be directed by Jean Gemmell, with musical direction by Morris Fisher.

Audiences who attend the production at Buxton Opera House from August 22 to 24 and at Derby Theatre from August 29 to 31 can expect to hear songs such as Love Can’t Happen, We’ll Take A Glass Together and Maybe My Baby Loves Me and watch dances from the Twenties including the Charleston.

Set in the world’s most expensive hotel in 1928, the show focuses on a parade of guests and staff whose lives briefly intertwine.

Rachael-Louisa Bray (pictured) plays world-famous prima ballerina Elizaveta Grushinkaya and brings the confidence and experience of her background as a dancer. This was the role immortalised by Greta Garbo in the film Grand Hotel when she sobbed the line: “I want to be alone.”

Judith Hanson plays Elizaveta’s confidante and dresser Raffaela. She played the role of Elizaveta 23 years ago.

Andrew Dennis makes his Present Company debut in the role of Baron Felix Von Gaigern, heir to a small title and large debts who hopes to make a killing on the Stock Exchange.

Philip Devoil is cast as Colonel-Doctor (retired), permanent guest at the hotel and an aloof but perceptive observer.

Alice Hands takes on the role of Flaemmchen, a typist who longs to be a movie star.

Lee Stephens plays Hermann Preysing, director general of a large textile mill, who engages Flaemmchen to work for him while he is at the hotel.

Craig Orme plays a terminally ill Jewish book-keeper who hopes that living the high life in the hotel will help him escape drudgery.

For Buxton tickets, call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.co.uk; for Derby tickets call 01332 59 39 39 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk.