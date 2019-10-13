Ruby Wax stimulates Chesterfield audience with her live show How To Be Human

Comedian, author and campaigner Ruby Wax will be answering every question you had about evolution in her new live show.

Entitled How To Be Human and based on her best-selling book of the same name, the show covers topics such as emotions, the body, addictions, relationships and compassion.

She is touring to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on October 17 where she will be joined by two special guests. Gelong Thubten, a monk, will explain how the mind works and neuroscientist Ash Ranpura who will explain where everything that makes us ‘us’ can be found in the brain.

Tickets £24.90. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

