See award-winning performer Ginny Davis in her latest Buxton show

Award-winning playwright Ginny Davis returns to Underground Venues in Buxton to perform her new play UpDownSizing on July 19 and 21 as part of Buxton Fringe Festival.

Buxton Fringe’s favourite mum, writer and performer, Ginny Davis, will be playing nine characters in a brand new one-woman play in her Ruth Rich Saga of one-woman comedies about modern family life.

Ruth Rich, mother of millennials, thinks her hands-on parenting days are over. Two children have flown the nest and the third is away at uni.

Time to downsize and everything’s organised to a T. Contracts are about to be exchanged and packing is under way. But as storm clouds gather overhead Ruth is reminded that when it rains it pours and is forced to count her chickens.

Previous plays in the Ruth Rich Saga have gained five-star reviews and total sell-out status at the Fringe Festivals in Edinburgh, Brighton and Buxton.

Ginny Davis explained: “Nothing is out of bounds in UpDownSizing. Children will always behave like kids when their parents are around. They can help it. Animals can’t. The play contains both. As a solo performer, I should have listened to the advice.”

Performances in Underground at the Clubhouse are on Friday, July 19, at 1pm and 5.40pm and on Sunday, July 21, at 1pm.

Tickets cost £7 to £10 and are available by clicking here.

