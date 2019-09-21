Sing along to Neil Diamond hits at tribute show in Buxton

Take a musical journey through Neil Diamond’s glittering 50-year career in a tribute show which is coming to Buxton.

You’ll be singing along to all the hits including Sweet Caroline, Cracklin’ Rosie, Forever in Blue Jeans, Song Sung Blue, Hello Again, Love on the Rocks, America and many more.

Hello Again - The Story of Neil Diamond, which will be staged at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, September 22, stars songwriter and vocalist Brooklyn Creed.

Brooklyn said: “Neil Diamond has such an amazing catalogue of songs. He is indeed a true inspiration to all songwriters and performers of any age and level of ability.”

Tickets range from £25-£27. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

READ MORE: Ska legends Bad Manners will play in Sheffield.