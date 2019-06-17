Singing star Lesley Garrett’s reunion concert with The Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir after 40 years

Star soprano Lesley Garrett will be reunited with a Derbyshire choir which she first sang with at the start of her career 40 years ago.

She will be in concert with Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir at the town’s Winding Wheel on June 29.

The evening will also feature the Choir of Chesterfield Crooked Spire Church and soprano Charlotte Potter. Lesley is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music who has performed across the world. She sang the role of Mother Abbess in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s revival of The Sound of Music and sung the role of Nettie Fowler in a touring production of Carousel. Her performances include singing opera and pop classics with Bryan Ferry, Eurythmics and Mick Hucknall at a millennium eve concert.

She is on the board of the English National Opera and in 2002 was awarded a CBE for her services to music. Lesley took part in the first series of Strictly Come Dancing and has been a panellist on Loose Women. Tickets for the Chesterfield concert cost £25 and £20 (concessions). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

