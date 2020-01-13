Sixties icon Joe Brown rocks his way to Derbyshire venue on marathon tour

Unstoppable legend Joe Brown will play at Buxton Opera House on January 19 on the second leg of his staggering 78-concert tour.

He celebrated 60 years in the business last year by playing the length and breadth of the country and such was the success that he wanted to keep the tour going in 2020.

With a cheeky smile and spiky hair, Joe has passed through more genres of the music industry than you can shake a stick at. And he’s still here, with the same haircut and a youthful effervescence (at a mere 78) and still selling out shows across the UK.

Joe’s first group was a skiffle band, until he heard Little Richard then rock ‘n’ roll was the only way. The Beatles supported him and George Harrison became a life-long friend.

His first big hit saved his life – it took him off on a solo tour (otherwise he’d have been in the car crash that killed Eddie Cochran). Several hits later he was established and Joe Brown and The Bruvvers became a 60s’ household name.

Now, six decades on, Joe is still making great music and doing what he does best – performing live.

His last live UK outing was a solo trip down memory lane combining stories from his past with great playing abetted by old friend Henry Gross. This 60th anniversary tour sees him back on the road with a full band. Joining him is a new line-up plus long-time stalwart Phil Capaldi. The musicians are as follows: Phil Capaldi – drums/vocals, Andy Crowdy – bass/vocals, Tom Leary – fiddle, Steve Simpson - guitar/mandolin/vocals.

Going hand in hand with the tour comes an album-size 60th Anniversary Box Set, Joe’s first ever. Each box set contains six CDs and a DVD, a hard-backed book which chronicles Joe’s career, two Sixties’ poster cards (unavailable elsewhere), a badge and a guitar plectrum.

Details: Tickets from £30.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk