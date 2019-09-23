Don't Stop Me Now. A scene from We Will Rock You.

Sneak peek at We Will Rock You touring to Sheffield

Smash-hit musical We Will Rock You will do just that when it hits Sheffield Lyceum Theatre next week.

Written by Queen and Ben Elton, the musical features 24 of the superstar rock bands hits. Here's a sneak peek at the show which runs at the Lyceum from September 30 to October 5. READ MORE: Laughs galore with Andrew O'Neil in Chesterfield show.

The cast of We Will Rock You.
Somebody to Love in this scene from We Will Rock You.
We Are The Champions!
Another One Bites the Dust!
