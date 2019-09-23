Sneak peek at We Will Rock You touring to Sheffield
Smash-hit musical We Will Rock You will do just that when it hits Sheffield Lyceum Theatre next week.
Written by Queen and Ben Elton, the musical features 24 of the superstar rock bands hits. Here's a sneak peek at the show which runs at the Lyceum from September 30 to October 5. READ MORE: Laughs galore with Andrew O'Neil in Chesterfield show.
The cast of We Will Rock You.
other
Somebody to Love in this scene from We Will Rock You.
other
We Are The Champions!
other
Another One Bites the Dust!
other
View more