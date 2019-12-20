Springtime thrillers at Derby Theatre will entrance and entertain audiences

An action-packed season featuring spectacular shows and a swashbuckling adventure will ring in 2020 in style at Derby Theatre.

Top quality touring productions abound, opening with Rona Muro’s new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Gothic masterpiece, Frankenstein, from January 20 to 25. An 18-year-old girl dreams up a monster whose tragic story will capture the imaginations of generations to come.

Wasteland will be performed at Derby Theatre iin February.

Derbyshire-born Gwen Taylor returns in a thriller, The Croft, which is a bold and haunting new play based on a true story. In the remote Scottish Highlands two women arrive at a former

crofters hut in a deserted village. Cut off from the modern world, Laura and Suzanne find themselves drawn into the dark history of the hut and the lives that passed before them. The Croft runs from January 27 to February 1.

Wasteland is a new dance-theatre sequel to COAL about the collapse of the mining community and dives head first into a gritty story of loss, hope, tragedy and survival based in the illegal rave scene of the 1990s. The production is at Derby Theatre on February 6 and 7.

Shakespeare’s darkest and spookiest thriller Macbeth, featuring battles, ghosts, murders and desire hits the stage in a co-production by Derby Theatre and Queens Theatre, Horncastle. Macbeth runs from March 3 to 14.

Gwen Taylor stars in The Croft at Derby Theatre.

A night of madcap adventure unfolds in Crongton Knights during which pals on a housing estate encounter the dangers and triumphs of a mission gone awry. Crongton Knights will be staged from March 17 to 21 and is a co-production by Derby Theatre and Pilot Theatre.

Set sail on the high seas for a spectacular adventure in Treasure Island from March 28 to April 11. This pirate-filled production for all the family will have a bountiful supply of live music and lashings of fun. Adapted by Theresa Heskins from Robert Louis Stevenson’s story, Treasure Island follows on from Derby Theatre’s successful production of The Jungle Book.

Quality Street, a farce by JM Barrie, focuses on a woman’s desperate attempt to win back an old flame by assuming a glamorous alter ego. The production, by Northern Broadsides, will be presented at Derby Theatre from April 14 to 18.

Comedians Gary Delaney, Joel Dommett, Mark Steel, Kojo Anim, Andy Parsons, Jamali Maddix and Dane Baptiste will be heading for Derby Theatre where other one-night events include Sir Michael Parkinson, Ronnie Scott, McGoldrick, McCusker and Doyle and Madam Butterfly.

For full details on the shows, performance dates or to book tickets, call 01332 593939 or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk