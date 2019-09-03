Star In Their Eyes sensation Gary Mullen will rock you with Queen hits

If you love the songs of Queen, prepare to be rocked by one of the country’s top tribute acts.

Gary Mullen and his band The Works will be delivering the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of these rock superstars at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on September 7.

Gary has been performing as Freddie Mercury for nearly 20 years, having first wowed the nation on TV show Stars In Their Eyes when he polled a record number of votes.

Tickets are priced at £24.90. To book, call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

READ MORE: Lucy Spraggan to perform in Derbyshire cave

