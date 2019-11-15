Stars’ guitarist Joe Jammer plays at Belper’s George and Dragon pub

Legendary guitarist Joe Jammer will be performing in Belper tonight (Friday, November 15).

He will be accompanied by his band, featuring Axel Boldt on drums and Dale Rowles on bass, for the gig at the George and Dragon.

Joe, a founding member of funk band The Olympic Runners, has enjoyed a long and accomplished musical career.

He has been live guitarist for Supertramp, Paladin, Stealers Wheel, Donna Summer, Maggie Bell and Screaming Lord Sutch.

He has played session guitar for Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, Jerry Lee Lewis, Oprah Winfrey and Chas and Dave.

And he was a roadie for Jimi Hendrix, The Who and Led Zeppelin, the latter giving him the name Joe Jammer when he started working with them in 1969.

As Jam Master, Joe has been a familiar face at Buddy Guy’s Original Checkerboard Lounge in Chicago and at The Speakeasy in London.