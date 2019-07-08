Strictly Come Dancing star Joanne Clifton will work her magic on Cinderella at Sheffield Lyceum

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Joanne Clifton will join the cast for this year’s Sheffield Lyceum pantomime Cinderella.

Joanne, best known for her time on Strictly, has most recently been seen in productions such as Flashdance and Rocky Horror Show at the Lyceum and is currently brushing up her magic to play the Fairy in this year’s pantomime spectacular.

Also announced are Ben Thornton (People Just Do Nothing) as Dandini, Evelyn Hoskins (This Is My Family, Sheffield Lyceum and UK tour) as Cinderella and Oliver Watton (Wicked, West End) as Prince Charming. They will head to the ball alongside Phil Gallagher (CBeebies’ Mister Maker) as Buttons, plus Sheffield legend Damian Williams and Matt Daines (The Go Go Go Show), as the Ugly Sisters.

The show will once again be written by Paul Hendy, and produced by the same team who brought Peter Pan to the Lyceum last year. Expect big laughs, bigger costumes and spectacular special effects in our most dazzling panto yet!

Cinderella runs at the Lyceum Theatre from Friday, December 6 to Sunday, January 5. Tickets are on sale now, priced from £15, and can be bought from Sheffield Theatres box office in person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.