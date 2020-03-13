Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher lands prince role in Sheffield Lyceum’s panto Sleeping Beauty

Strictly Come Dancing’s reigning champion Kelvin Fletcher will play a prince in this year’s panto in Sheffield.

The king of the dancefloor in the 2019 television series will be sweeping Sleeping Beauty into his arms at Sheffield Lyceum.

Kelvin is best known for playing Andy Sugden in Emmerdale, a role he played for more than 20 years.

Champion dancer Kelvin, who was partnered by Oti Mabuse on Strictly, will be performing in Sleeping Beauty alongside CBBC presenter Sam Nixon in the role of Jangles and panto legend Damian Williams as Nurse Nellie.

The show will once again be written by Paul Hendy, and produced by the same team who brought Cinderella to the Lyceum last year.

Sleeping Beauty runs from December 4, 2020, to January 3, 2021.

Tickets are now on sale, priced £15. Go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.

