Su Pollard of Hi-de-Hi fame is cast as a hoarder in new play Harpy touring to Derbyshire

National treasure Su Pollard stars in a new theatrical drama which will tour to Buxton this spring.

Harpy, which has been written by Philip Meeks, will feature Su in the role of a hoarder named Birdie.

The neighbours regard Birdie as a harridan or harpy, even though many of them have never met her. They reckon that her hoard is a hazard to house prices. But Birdie isn’t accumulating rubbish – it’s her life’s work. Years ago, something deeply cherished was stolen and Birdie has not been able to give up anything since. She’s determined to do anything to get this priceless thing back.

This razor-sharp drama had a critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and sets out on its first nationwide tour in 2020.

Catch Harpy at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, on April 2 at 7.30pm. Tickets £23, call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk