Sweet Caroline and Cracklin’ Rosie feature in touring show tracing Neil Diamond’s career

Classic hits by Neil Diamond including I Am I Said, Cracklin’ Rosie and Sweet Caroline will be aired by Brooklyn Creed and The Salvation Band when they play in Derbyshire.

Hello Again - The Story of Neil Diamond will tour to Buxton Opera House on September 22.

Brooklyn said: “We try to recreate the energy and fun of a Neil Diamond live show. We can guarantee that audiences will be on their feet singing along.”

A devotee of Neil’s music, Brooklyn added: “Neil is a real songwriting genius. I have been listening to his songs since I was a child and being in the show and performing the songs has made me appreciate his songwriting skills even more.”

Tickets £25-£27. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.