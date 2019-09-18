The Christians will play hits such as Forgotten Town and Harvest for the World in Dronfield

Hit-making band The Christians will be playing all their best-known songs in Derbyshire this weekend.

The group, who had a string of chart successes in the Eighties and Nineties, perform live at Dronfield Civic Hall on Saturday, September 21.

Expect to hear hits from their considerable back catalogue which includes songs such as Forgotten Town, Ideal World, Born Again, Harvest for the World, What’s in a Word, Hooverville, Words and Father.

The band’s first album, The Christians, was released 32 years ago and was Island Records’ best-selling debut LP ever.

Still one of the UK’s most successful touring bands, The Christians is fronted by Garry Christian whose velvet toned voice and in-between song banter, backed by a six-piece group, has captivated many hearts.

Garry sang the main vocals alongside Paul McCartney and Holly Johnson in the Hillsborough charity single Ferry Cross The Mersey which went to number one. Tickets to see The Christians in Dronfield cost £22 and £10. To book, go to www.dronfieldlive.com. call 07428 166988 or buy from Geoff’s DIY, The Beer Stop or Café Familia in Dronfield.

