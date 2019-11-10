The Pitmen Poets air songs from the coalmining community at final Chesterfield show

Listen to four legends of folk performing together for the last time when The Pitmen Poets perform in Derbyshire.

The group - comprising Billy Mitchell (ex-Lindisfarne), Bob Fox (Song Man from Warhorse), Benny Graham (leading exponent of Tyneside song) and Jez Lowe (BBC Folk Awards nominee songwriter - bring their farewell tour to the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Tuesday, November 12.

The Pitmen Poets will be airing songs from the coalmining community.

Tickets £22.90. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

