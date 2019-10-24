The Pitmen Poets play twice in Derbyshire on farewell tour

The Pitmen Poets, featuring folk music legends Billy Mitchell, Bob Fox, Benny Graham and Jez Lowe, have two shows lined up in Derbyshire during their farewell tour.

They play at Buxton Opera House on October 26 and at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on November 12. Their show celebrates the songs of North-East England’s mining community.

Billy is ex-Lindisfarne and Jack The Lad singer and writer, Bob is the Song Man from London’s West End musical Warhorse, Benny is a leading exponent of Tyneside song and Jez is a much-covered BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards nominee songwriter.

Tickets for The Pitmen Poets show in Buxton cost £22.50, call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonperahouse.org.uk; tickets for the Chesterfield show cost £22.90, call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

