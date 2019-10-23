Thousands of Harry Potter fans flocking to Wirksworth for Wizarding Day

Thousands of Harry Potter fans from across the country are expected to descend on Wirksworth on Saturday for a day of wizards, witches and magic.

After the tremendous success of Wirksworth Wizarding Day 2018, the enchanting event is back for a second year to celebrate all things Potter.

A range of events, activities and games has been lined up for families, all arranged by local businesses and charities.

One of the organisers said: “Visitors can expect magic and wonder, snakes and owls, broomsticks and train rides, and dozens of witches and wizards in their best robes.

“Most parts of the town will be taking part in one way or another, with many residents getting into the spirit by wearing magical costumes.

“The idea for a day of wizarding started as a way to promote the town, help local causes and enable fans to come and express their love for the fantasy universe.

“But things snowballed, and nobody was prepared for the 7,000 visitors we received at last year’s event. They turned a small market town into a very magical place.”

Next summer, Wirksworth is hoping to break the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Harry Potter.

But for now, this Saturday’s activities will include a market for crafts, screenings of the film, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ and the chance to search for objects hidden in the Wizardly Windows.

You can test your wits in a family quiz, listen to storytellers and check out magical bushcraft at the Mount Cook Adventure Centre, where you can fly on the zip wire or make a wand.

There will be special Wizarding Express trains from Duffield to Wirksworth, a steam train to Mount Cook and even a London Routemaster bus.

You can toast giant marshmallows, drink hot drinks from the witch’s kettle, make your own broomstick or marvel at Laylo the magician. All this while valiant teams of muggles take to the quidditch pitch!