Tina Turner hits Simply The Best and Private Dancer feature in tribute show

Caroline Borole, who appeared in the Dreamgirls musical and on TV talent show South African Idol, will perform the hits of Tina Turner including Simply The Best, River Deep Mountain High and Private Dancer. For tickets go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk. READ THIS: John Bishop live show tickets on sale this week.

We Don't Need Another Hero TINA Simply the Best.

Private dancer Caroline Borole in TINA Simply the Best.

Let's Stick Together TINA Simply the Best.

River Deep Mountain High TINA Simply the Best

