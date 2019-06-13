TINA Simply The Best show.

Tina Turner hits Simply The Best and Private Dancer in tribute show in Chesterfield tonight

Australian stage sensation TINA Simply the Best rolls into Chesterfield's Winding Wheel tonight (Thursday) as part of its first UK tour.

Caroline Borole, who appeared in the Dreamgirls musical and on TV talent show South African Idol, will perform the hits of Tina Turner including Simply The Best, River Deep Mountain High and Private Dancer. For tickets go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk. READ THIS: John Bishop tour tickets on sale this week.

TINA Simply the Best

1. River Deep Mountain High

TINA Simply the Best
Jon Van Grinsven
other
Buy a Photo
TINA Simply the Best

2. Proud Mary

TINA Simply the Best
Jon Van Grinsven
other
Buy a Photo
TINA Simply the Best show.

3. Private Dancer

TINA Simply the Best show.
Jon Van Grinsven
other
Buy a Photo
TINA. Simply the Best.

4. Nutbush City Limits

TINA. Simply the Best.
Jon Van Grinsven
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2