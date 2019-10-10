Top folk duo Chris While and Julie Matthews share award-winning sound in Chesterfield

Award-winning singer-songwriters Chris While and Julie Matthews are bringing their sparkling talents to Chesterfield.

The duo will be performing at Chesterfield Library Theatre on Friday, October 11.

The longest-lasting female duo in Britain have played in excess of 2,500 gigs, appeared on more than 100 albums, written hundreds of original songs and reached millions of people around the world.

They have been nominated ten times in the BBC Radio 2 Folk music awards in the best song, best duo and best live act categories, winning best duo in 2009.

Both sing and play a range of musical instruments. Chris favours guitar, banjo, dulcimer and percussion while Julie lends her talents to piano, guitar, mandolin and bouzouki.

In 2018 the duo toured Australia where Chris and Julie were hailed as artists of the year at the prestigious Port Mary Music Festival.

Tickets are priced £15. To book, go to www.chesterfieldfolkclub.org.



