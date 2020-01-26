Toyah and Hazel O'Connor team up for Electric Ladies of the 80s tour heading for Derbyshire

Innovators of post punk and new wave during their Eighties heyday, Toyah and Hazel O’Connor are joining forces in a show heading for Derbyshire.

They will be performing at Buxton Opera House, April 24, as part of the Electric Ladies of the 80s tour.

Toyah and Hazel have a combined back catalogue of around 60 albums as well as a number of television and film credits between them.

They initially met in 1980 while auditioning for the film Breaking Glass and their musical careers have run parallel without actually crossing paths, until now.

Breaking Glass was a benchmark role for Hazel for which she won the Variety Club Award and the accompanying soundtrack also saw her nominated for a BAFTA award. Ever prolific, Hazel continues to produce new sounds and recently released the acclaimed album, Hallelujah Moments.

Speaking of their finally hitting the road together Hazel said: “Toyah and I, we just work together, although it’s taken us forty years to do this.

“We finally get the opportunity to do it and it’s great; I always love watching her perform, she’s the roadmap of my life and her music has always been a part of it.”

One of the most recognisable faces in UK pop culture, Toyah has clocked up ten hit singles and eight hit albums, including the gold-selling Anthem and her most recent chart success, In The Court of the Crimson Queen. As an acclaimed actress, Toyah has performed the world over including a role in The Who film, Quadrophenia.

Eager to let their music flow as one together,Toyah said: “I’m wildly excited for this.

”I’m going to go out there and learn so much from Hazel, her timing and phasing is phenomenal, she can pull me into her rhythm.

“We’ll be doing some of our own repertoires, some original arrangements, and some new material.”

Details: Tickets from £30.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk