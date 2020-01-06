Treasure Island needs you for community cast in Derby Theatre's production

Fancy treading the boards alongside a cast of professional actors?

Derby Theatre is looking for members of the community to perform in Treasure Island this Easter.

Theresa Heskins’ award-winning adaptation of the classic story is a spectacular swashbuckling adventure and pirate-filled production perfect for the whole family.

Community auditions will be held on Saturday, January 18, in groups of 15. Auditions are open to all and the show’s production team is looking for young people (aged 9+) and adults alike of all genders, ethnicities and abilities to perform as part of the full acting company in the production.

The professional cast will consist of deaf, hearing and interpreting actors and musicians.

Community rehearsals will begin on February 25 and the community company will be required to rehearse three times a week during the whole rehearsal period, on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6pm to 8pm and on Saturday mornings from 10am to 1pm. Rehearsals, including the technical week of the show, will run until Friday, march 27.

Treasure Island will then run at Derby Theatre, on the main stage, from March 28 until April 11.

To register your interest in an audtion, download a form from the website www.derbytheatre.co.uk/news/community-auditions-treasure-island