Treat in store at Derby Theatre later this year when BBC Big Band pays a visit

The BBC Big Band will be performing at Derby Theatre on Sunday, November 17, in a concert called The Sound Of Cinema.

Beginning at 7.30pm, the performance features music and themes from films such as Breakfast At Tiffany’s, Meet Me In St Louis, the James Bond series, and many more.

The band will be conducted by Barry Forgie and joined by special guest vocalist Emer McParland.

This not-to-be missed evening is aimed at music and movie fans of all ages.

Tickets are available by calling the box office on 01332 593939 or you can click here.

