TV advert star Craig Murray tops the bill at Chesterfield’s Spotlight Comedy Club

editorial image

Craig Murray, who fronts TV’s Plusnet adverts, will headline this month’s Spotlight Comedy Club in Chesterfield.

His charismatic, mock-confrontational style has earned him a “really funny” commendation from Jo Brand.

Catch him at the Winding Wheel on Thursday, August 29, when he will be supported by American stand-up Kate McCabe, who gigs all over the UK, and Tom Dyson, a surreal wit with infectious energy.

Tickets £13.90, £11.90 and £8.90. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.