U2UK take pride in recreating U2 sound and vibe at Chesterfield’s Real Time Live

It was a very hot Friday night as U2UK hit the stage to a very enthusiastic welcome from the audience at Chesterfield’s Real Time Live, writes Kev White.

The leading European U2 tribute band were on top form and played their hearts out to the delight of all those. The fans who follow the band around religiously clearly enjoyed themselves.

A few more converts were made tonight, people around me who had never seen the group before were spellbound by the performance and were saying that they would definitely go and see U2UK again.

U2UK, from Derby, formed 17 years ago are Paul Collyer (Bono), Simon Pellecchia (The Edge), Adey Aslam (Adam Clayton) and Nathan Griffiths (Larry Mullen Jnr) have played gigs all over the world. They deservedly have a reputation as a phenomenal live band who faithfully recreate the music and vibe of a U2 show. The lads are so good that anyone present at a gig would be forgiven for thinking that they were actually witnessing U2!

The set tonight featured songs spanning U2’s entire 40 plus year career. The highlights for me included some of my personal favourite songs City Of Blinding Lights, Vertigo, In God’s Country, Gone, Sunday Bloody Sunday, Bad, Red Hill Mining Town and Pride (In The Name Of Love).

The two hour show absolutely flew by and ended with a haunting version of With Or Without You.

It is so evident that the members of U2UK are huge fans of U2 and love what they do. Their sheer professionalism and attention to detail is second to none.

The support act was Alex Spacie who played a great set and did a good job of warming up the crowd.