WATCH TONIGHT: Britain’s Got Talent finalist Robert White’s live comedy show in Chesterfield

Britain’s Got Talent runner-up Robert White is bringing his fast-paced comedy routines to Chesterfield as part of his debut tour.

He performs at the Winding Wheel tonight (Saturday, April 6) where fans can see the anarchic performance style which wowed judges and viewers in last year’s TV competition where he attracted 17.2% of the votes.

His hilarious routines have earned him more than six million views on YouTube and he has been a regular at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe since 2010.

Robert’s chaotic stage presence, improvisational skills and delivery saw him win the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality.

Tickets cost £22.20 for Robert White - The Tank Top Tour at the Winding Wheel.




