Wildwood Kin tour new album to Dronfield

Family folk trio Wildwood Kin will play in Dronfield this week in support of their new album.

Their smash-hit song Beauty in Your Brokenness features on the self-titled follow-up to their debut long player, Turning Tides.

Wildwood Kin, who will perform at Dronfield Civic Hall on Wednesday, November 27, comprises sisters Beth and Emilie Key and their cousin Meghann Loney.

They were shortlisted for a BBC Radio Music Award in 2015 and their debut single, Warrior Daughter, was on the Radio 2 playlist for several weeks the following year.

The trio’s close harmonies feature on original songs and their own versions of cover songs and they accompany themselves on acoustic instruments.

Wednesday’s concert starts at 7.45pm. Tickets £15.40 including booking fee. Go to www.wegottickets.com/event/480212



