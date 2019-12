A Derbyshire Dales choral group are raising money for the ongoing development of a church garden.

Wyns Tor Singers will perform an Advent-themed concert in St Helen’s Church, Darley Dale, on Saturday, December 7, at 7.30pm.

The musical numbers will be interspersed with readings by actor David Frederickson, who lives in Winster where the choir is based.

Proceeds will go towards the St Helen’s Peace Garden.

Tickets are £8, on the door or from the church.