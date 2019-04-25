X Factor runner-up Andy Abraham sings Nat King Cole classics in Chesterfield

Stage and screen star Andy Abraham is to pay tribute to one of the world’s greatest performers, Nat King Cole, in the year that the jazz icon would have celebrated his 100th birthday.

Andy will be performing at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Sunday, April 28, when he will perform arrangements of Nat’s most iconic songs. He cites Nat as one of his biggest inspirations, saying: “I feel extremely honoured that I get to celebrate a true legend in this way. This show really targets people who share my enjoyment of Nat’s music. His legacy, which has lived long in the industry, is something I really admire, and I think the fact that his music is still widely regarded as some of the best the industry, demonstrates the sheer impact he had on the world.”

Platinum-selling artist Andy has performed on both UK and international theatre stages, including the Royal Albert Hall, and wowed West End audiences in the musical Respect La Diva. He first tasted success as runner-up on X Factor 2005. Tickets cost £24.50. Call 01246 345222 or book online CLICK HERE



