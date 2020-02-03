Y Not Festival 2020 line-up announced

The line-up for Y Not Festival 2020 has been announced.

And among the headliners for this year’s event, held at Pikehall in Derbyshire, are Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft.

Royal Blood will headline at Y Not on the Saturday night.

Other acts on the bill for July’s festival include Craig David with a TS5 DJ set, Bombay Bicycle Club, Rag’n’Bone Man, Lucy Spraggan and Shed Seven.

Brighton-based rock duo Royal Blood, who have won multiple BRIT Awards, as well as Kerrang! and Q Awards, will be bringing the Saturday to a close with a headline set, while Sunday’s headliner Richard Ashcroft, who first rose to fame as frontman for The Verve, will be performing songs spanning 30 years of hits.

Craig David’s DJ set will combine everything from dance anthems, 90s R&B to Garage and Bashment bangers, while Bombay Bicycle Club are another act set to make their Y Not debut.

Rag’n’Bone Man shot to success in 2016 and has the fastest-selling debut album by a male artist of the 2010s. With a cracking voice that gives classic soul belters a run for their money and an eclectic sound, fusing rock, blues and Hip-Hop, Rag’n’Bone Man is the definition of an authentic artist. His rise to prominence has been epic, earning three BRIT awards and praise from Gorillaz and Calvin Harris along the way.

The iconic names on the bill are endless - from rap royalty Eve to the universally acclaimed indie outfit Sundara Karma, the euphoric Annie Mac, punk veterans Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and the quirky Lucy Spraggan. They are joined by Shed Seven, The Zutons, DJ Fresh, DJ Yoda, Dinosaur Pile Up, Jade Bird, Futureheads, Terrorvision, Dream Wife and many more.

More artists, including the Thursday and Friday night headliners, are yet to be announced.

Y Not organisers said: “It’s officially Y Not time again! Each year, we have found that the atmosphere and line-ups have continued to get bigger and better. This year is hands down going to be one for the books.”

And they added: "This year, in order to help the planet and the beautiful Peak District, we’re planting a tree for everyone who attends Y Not Festival, and that includes our fantastic 2020 line up!

“We’re delighted to announce Richard Ashcroft and Royal Blood as headliners by giving them their own trees - plus we have Bombay Bicycle Club, Rag N Bone Man, Levellers, Eve, Annie Mac and many more.

“The thousands of trees planted will help us develop a more sustainable future - and now, these amazing acts are rooted in Y Not’s history in more ways than one."

Y Not Festival 2020 will take place from July 23 to 26.

This is the full line-up announced so far:

Royal Blood, Richard Ashcroft, Craig David TS5, Bombay Bicycle Club, Rag’n’Bone Man, Levellers, James, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Shed Seven, The Zutons, Pale Waves, Sundara Karma, The Amazons, Ash, Dodie, Eve, Annie Mac, DJ Fresh, DJ Yoda, Dinosaur Pile Up, Jade Bird, Lucy Spraggen, Futureheads, Terrorvision, Dream Wife, Larkins, Beans On Toast, Dream State, InMe, The Lathums, Spinn, Vistas, The Wytches, The Mysterines, Airways, Deco, The Reytons, Lauran Hibberd, The Hara, Emily Burns, Rews, Thumper, Walt Disco, Calva Louise, Aaron Smith, Do Nothing, The Altered Hours, Avalanche Party, Chapter & Verse, Pengshui, The Pearl Harts, Ist Ist, Persian Furs, The Wired, Jetski, Mr Motivator, Shaun Williamson presents Barryoke, Cut Capers, The Lancashire Hotpots, King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys, London Astrobeat Orchestra and Noasis.

