Families can try out fabric crafts at Cromford Mills

Families are invited to have fun with fabrics at Cromford Mills this half-term holiday.

Have a go with a giant loom or tapestry table, add a square to a paper patchwork quilt or challenge your friends to the bobbin game.

Discover the details behind your clothes, be inspired by the work of the mills’ resident knitters and become a history detective!

Learn how to tie-dye a t-shirt on Saturday, February 23, from 11am to 12.30pm. The cost is £12.50. Booking is essential by calling 01629 823256 or visit the website

How about recreating your favourite view of the Derwent Valley with a fabric collage craft session? This will be held on Saturday, February 23, from 2pm to 4pm. Drop in, no need to book, donations invited.