Frankenstein Festival celebrates Matlock Bath’s link to classic horror story

Matlock Bath is celebrating its link to the classic story Frankenstein with a new festival which promises to be a monster attraction.

Two hundred years ago Mary Shelley wrote the Gothic novel in which scientist Victor Frankenstein is travelling to Scotland when he stops off in the Derbyshire tourist resort which is described as looking like Switzerland.

This month the village will be honouring the connection with a string of events featuring family fun and entertainment presented under the banner of Frankenstein Festival.

Highlights will include a horror-themed weekend and film screenings to include the 1931 version of Frankenstein starring Boris Karlov.

Professor Andrew Smith, head of English literature at Sheffield University, will talk on the life and work of Mary Shelley.

Claudia Paige will give Gothic make-up demonstrations.

Psychic Sally, otherwise known as Sally Morgan who competed in television’s Celebrity Big Brother this year, will be at the Grand Pavilion on October 30.

Venues such as The Fishpond, Toad’s Tails and Ales and The Heights of Abraham will host live music and prize-giving for a short-story competition in which the head judge is Matthew Parris.

Frankenstein Festival opens on October 26 and runs until November 4

Festival director Peter Baranek said: “This is the first year of what we hope will become an annual event and we have produced the festival with no funding, only the goodwill of the organisers and venues. The heritage of the village is linked to many great art and literary figures often providing much stimulation to their creativity.

“The concept started after Matlock Bath Development Association were contacted by Sheffield University about postgraduate student placement looking at the village’s involvement in the book and with Mary Shelley. The development association had been looking at increasing the number of events in the village and the two came together rather conveniently.”

For more details, go to www.thefrankensteinfestival.co.uk